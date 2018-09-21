Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 Is Bombing

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The early box office returns aren’t looking good for filmmaker Michael Moore’s latest film Fahrenheit 11/9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, barring a Sunday surge in viewership, Moore’s film will come in at eighth place for the weekend. For perspective, in 2004, Fahrenheit 9/11 opened in 868 locations and earned $23.9 million; Fahrenheit 11/9 opened this weekend in 1,719 theaters and on Friday earned just over $1 million. Assassination Nation and Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself also opened this weekend with less than spectacular numbers, so far earning even less than Fahrenheit 11/9. But The House With a Clock in Its Walls, based on a kids book of the same name, looks set to pull in $25 million, easily the weekend’s big winner.