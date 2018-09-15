So, Who’s Modern Family Killing Off This Season?

Photo: Richard Cartwright/ABC

The Grim Reaper has finally come for a member of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, and no amount of intervening from the ABC overlords can prevent it. In the upcoming tenth season of Modern Family — which will likely be its last, but who knows anymore — a “significant” character will die, and their death “will be a moving event” that “has repercussions across several episodes.” The show’s co-creator Christopher Lloyd confirmed the plans to EW, saying it’ll happen in the first half of the season. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject,” he explained. “But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.” We suppose the death of Jay, the family patriarch, would make the most (poignant) sense, but why do we have a feeling Mr. Reaper will spare the main characters and instead strike DeDe, the frequently-complained-about-but-rarely-seen matriarch? Either way, we’re already feeling antsy for Mitchell.