Murphy Brown Returns to TV and So Does Hillary Clinton

There are few things short of a swimming pool’s worth of Riesling that could salvage this day for America’s women. And since all the pools are closed for the season, it took Hillary Clinton returning to television tonight as a guest star on the debut episode of CBS’s Murphy Brown reboot to lighten things up. The former Secretary of State showcased her range as an actor by playing a woman whose name is actually Hilary only one “L” and is a totally regular person interviewing for a job as Murphy Brown’s secretary. She came with plenty of experience as the former secretary of a “large organization,” and she also has experience with e-mails to boot! She even has her own email: hilary@youcouldahadme.com. Sigh.