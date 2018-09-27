Did You Catch Murphy Brown’s ‘Tired-Ass Honky Ho’ Pillow?

Does this mean Murphy Brown has a great Instagram too? Photo: Jojo Whilden/CBS

If you came into the Murphy Brown revival not expecting to talk about fabulous cross-stitching work, well, you have nobody to blame but yourself.

In the CBS sitcom’s season premiere, eagle-eyed viewers might’ve noticed a humorous throw pillow sitting on Murphy’s couch, especially because of its unique sentiment: “Tired-Ass Honky Ho.” Don’t just chalk that up to a set designer having some fun with Murphy’s D.C. townhouse, though: There’s a larger story behind those four words that make it even more amusing.

You see, leading lady Candice Bergen has been using that phrase as her Instagram bio for about a year now — she’s also incredible at Instagram, trust us, follow her immediately at @bergenbags — after a troll dropped the line in the comments section after Bergen and her Book Club star-pals Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, and Diane Keaton ‘grammed themselves enjoying a solar eclipse. Bergen was so chuffed by the insult that she switched out her previous bio for it almost immediately.

There it is! Photo: CBS

“I got creepy followers, and one of them called me a tired ass honky-ho, so I changed my bio on my Instagram.” she explained on Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show soon after it happened. “It used to be ‘old white woman,’ and then I just upgraded it.”