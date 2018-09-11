Andrea Martin and Nathan Lane. Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the wake of Angels in America and Great News, respectively, Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin will be getting very bloody together on Broadway. Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the two actors are starring together in the world premiere of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. The comedy follows “two very lowly servants” who clean up the bodies in the wake of Shakespeare’s tragedy. It marks the Broadway debut of its playwright, Taylor Mac, the theater artist (Mac uses “judy” as a gender pronoun) who created and starred in A 24-Decade History of Popular Music and wrote Hir. George C. Wolfe will direct Gary, which will have scenic design from Santo Loquasto, costumes from Ann Roth, and lighting design from Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer. The play will start performances at the Booth Theatre on March 5, and open April 11, making for a late, splashy (possibly literally, depending on the amount of blood involved) addition to this year’s theater season.