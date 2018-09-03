Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Last week, former NBC news producer Rich McHugh told the New York Times that he and Ronan Farrow had allegedly been cautioned by NBC News last August to “stand down on the story” rather than pursue what they believed to be a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein. The network refuted the claim, saying in a statement, “The assertion that NBC News tried to kill the Weinstein story while Ronan Farrow was at NBC News, or even more ludicrously, after he left NBC News, is an outright lie.” Now, NBC News chairman Andy Lack responds to this and other claims in a detailed memo released Monday, doubling down on NBC’s decision not to publish Farrow’s findings as they existed last summer. “If some believe that decision a failure of our competitive instincts, so be it,” Lack says. “But it was a decision undertaken honorably and with good intentions toward Farrow and his work.”

Lack reiterates that Farrow’s subsequent New Yorker reports about the disgraced producer contained the names and statements of alleged Weinstein victims who were willing to be identified, details Lack says Farrow did not have on the record while working at NBC News. He says when Farrow disagreed with the network’s decision, NBC News convened “an independent group of the most experienced investigative journalists in our organization” to review Farrow’s findings, but the group came to the same conclusion: “this story is not ready for air.” “Further, they found several elements in Farrow’s draft script which did not hold up to scrutiny,” says Lack. “It was Farrow’s decision, in the midst of this process, to pursue the story elsewhere.”

Lack does admit that the network declined to send a camera crew to conduct an anonymous interview of an alleged victim. “Farrow conducted the interview but we declined the request for a crew because we believed filming another anonymous interview would not get us any closer to clearing the threshold to broadcast, and because he had already informed us he was pursuing the story for another outlet,” says Lack.

Above all, Lack pushes back on the “baseless speculation” that Weinstein himself, rather than what NBC News felt was insufficient reporting, had any role in killing the story. While Weinstein’s legal team did try to contact NBC News, Lack says, they were reportedly met with a “boilerplate commitment to allow them to comment.” Insists Lack, “None of this was kept secret from Farrow. None of it was any different from the calls we receive on every other difficult story our investigative unit regularly breaks. And none of it played any role in our decision-making.” You can read the full memo here.

