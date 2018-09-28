Neil LaBute Is Going to Netflix With Sci-Fi Series The I-Land

Neil LaBute. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Throughline Art

Because no network has managed to recapture “mysterious island” TV magic like Lost, Netflix is going to give it a try. The streamer announced today that playwright Neil LaBute will write, direct, and serve as showrunner for The I-Land, a series about ten people who wake up on a treacherous island and have to survive. They have no memories of how they arrived or even who they are, and because it’s a mysterious island, the world around them is “not as it seems.” LaBute also runs Van Helsing for Syfy, and until February of this year had a long-running relationship with the Off Broadway company MCC Theater. His position as playwright-in-residence was swiftly terminated with leadership giving no further explanation than, “We’re committed to creating and maintaining a respectful and professional work environment for everyone we work with.” Also, a production of his play “Fat Pig” was pulled from L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse in February. The I-Land will star Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer, and Natalie Martinez as scary island captives, and it’s slated for seven episodes.