Nelly Settles Sexual-Assault Lawsuit

Nelly. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Nelly has a settled a lawsuit with a woman who accused him of rape, TMZ reports. Monique Greene, a college student, accused Nelly of forcing her to perform oral sex on him and raping her on his tour bus last October, which Nelly denied. Nelly was arrested, but Greene dropped the charges saying she “did not feel safe enough” to testify in court. Greene later sued Nelly for sexual assault and defamation for accusing her of “fabricating” the rape allegations, to which Nelly countersued for defamation. A lawyer for the rapper tells TMZ that Nelly and Greene have now “mutually” agreed to drop their lawsuits and “no money changed hands,” which Greene’s lawyer disputes. Nelly has been accused of sexually assaulting at least two other women.