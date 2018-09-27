Like a Dashing Hero, Netflix Is Embracing Romance Novel Adaptations

Break out the blankets and tea. Photo: Amazon

Netflix knows people want romance, so they’re making even more romance — it’s logic so simple, an algorithm could probably figure it out. Today, the streaming service announced plans to adapt two romance novel book series into television series: Virgin River, based on the novels by Robyn Carr, and Sweet Magnolias, based on the novels by Sheryl Woods. The Virgin River series follows Melinda Monroe, “who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind” until she discovers that “small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected.” Sue Tenney (Cedar Cove) will act as showrunner and executive-produce that series, which goes into production next year. Sweet Magnolias, on the other hand, follows “three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.” Woods is producing that series with Sheryl J. Anderson, who is acting as the showrunner. Pray Netflix casts very dreamy actors to play everyone involved.