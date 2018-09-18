Concept art for Netflix’s series. Photo: Netflix

After the disaster that was M. Night Shyamalan’s live-action The Last Airbender, the Avatar series is returning in a live-action form, with the show’s creators promising to do it right this time. Today, Netflix announced plans to make a live-action Avatar based on the Nickelodeon animated series with original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender,” the pair said in a statement. “We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast.” (The film version cast white actors as characters that appear to be Asian or Native American in the show.) Netflix is working with Nickelodeon on the new version, which will start production in 2019.