Netflix Orders Historical Roasts Series Starring Jeff Ross

Jeff Ross at the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

If Drunk History and the Comedy Central Roast had a baby for Netflix, it might look a little something like this bit of news Deadline reported today. Comedy Central Roast/Roast Battle mainstay Jeff Ross will star in a new half-hour series in the works at Netflix titled Historical Roasts, which is based on the Los Angeles live show of the same name.

The streaming network has ordered six episodes of the show, which will “bring together A-list comedians in period-appropriate garb and character to roast historical figures.” The lineup — of both comedians and historical figures — has not been revealed just yet.

Production on the show begins this fall, and it’s expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.