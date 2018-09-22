Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Lifetime

America is having a romance with scammers in 2018 (well, when we’re not having our identities and finances hijacked by them), so it only makes sense Netflix would follow suit by picking up Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin’s sitcom No Good Nick. While most of us inadvertently invite scammers into our lives by, say, shopping or owning a credit card, Astin and Hart’s married parents-of-two, Liz and Ed, will be happily welcoming a grifter in the form of a teen con artist “who has a secret agenda.” Star Falls actress Siena Agudong will co-star as the titular scammer, Nick.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the series will also have elements of serialized drama as it reveals whether there is more to Nick than meets the eye.” We can probably go ahead and assume there is. These scammers, always working every angle, god love ‘em.