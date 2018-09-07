The wait for Norm Macdonald’s Netflix show is almost over, and as a special Friday treat for you, the streaming network gave us a first look at the very first trailer today. Ordered to series back in March, the ten-episode Norm Macdonald Has a Show is based on Macdonald’s podcast/web series Norm Macdonald Live and features the Saturday Night Live alum alongside his sidekick Adam Eget, and slate of guests that includes Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver, and Lorne Michaels.

The trailer features the kinds of conversations we’ve come to expect from Norm the talk-show host, including a question to Letterman about his own mortality, a chat about strip clubs with Judge Judy, and a pointed question for Drew Barrymore: “Do you miss cocaine?” Notably absent in the trailer is Lorne Michaels, so I guess we’ll have to wait until the show premieres next Friday, September 14, to watch it all.