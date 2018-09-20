The Season Two Big Mouth Trailer Features Plenty of Boobs and Boners

Curious what’s up with that strange, confusing feeling inside you? It’s the feeling of knowing that more Big Mouth episodes are on the way thanks to the very hormonal tease Netflix has given us today in the form of the season two trailer. Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s animated comedy returns in just a little over two weeks on Friday, October 5, and they’ll be joined again by John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, and Fred Armisen, plus newcomers Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis. Also plenty of boobs and boners and exactly one (1) loose pube extremely bummed to be flushed down the toilet. Check out the full trailer above.

Related