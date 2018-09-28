This Month’s Highlights
Game Night
One of my new hobbies is telling people how great Game Night is. Have I told you yet? No? Well then: Game Night should be at the top of your queue on the sheer strength of Rachel McAdams performance. Game Night, as you may know, is about a bunch of friends who think they’re playing an immersive mystery where their host (Kyle Chandler, my dad) is supposed to be the victim of a staged kidnapping — only he ends up being kidnapped for real. What makes Rachel McAdams great in Game Night, is the way that she’s the last person to figure this out, allowing her to be funny in ways she hasn’t had the opportunity to be in years, and I love it. Of course, everyone is great in this movie, including a few surprise cameos I won’t ruin for you. Watch it! Available October 6
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London
New Zealand’s biggest dorks have finally reunited, and they have been dearly missed. A live concert performance taken from their reunion tour last year, Live in London reunites Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement under the name that made them famous, playing old songs and new ones and telling all manner of wry jokes in between. Available October 6.
Full List of What’s New on HBO - October 2018
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available October 1
A Perfect Getaway, 2009
Analyze That, 2002
The Cooler, 2003
Dances With Wolves (Extended Version), 1990
The Descent (Extended Version), 2006
The Descent: Part 2, 2010
The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut), 2005
Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
The Guru, 2003
House of 100 Corpses, 2003
House of D, 2005
The Human Stain, 2003
Inherent Vice, 2014
The Lost Boys, 1987
Man on Fire, 2004
The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version), 2008
Public Enemies, 2009
Romeo Must Die, 2000
The Singing Detective, 2003
Starter for 10, 2007
Taken (Unrated Version), 2009
Taking Woodstock, 2009
The Thin Red Line, 1998
Underworld (Unrated Version), 2003
HBO First Look: First Man
Queen of the World
Early Man, 2018
Lowriders, 2017
El Abogada (a.k.a. The Lawyer)
Available October 2
Student Athlete
Available October 5
Entre Nos: A Stand-Up Comedy Special
Available October 6
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London
Game Night, 2018
Available October 8
RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee
Available October 12
La Gran Promesa (a.k.a. The Big Promise), 2017
Pod Save America
Available October 13
Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018
Available October 14
Camping, Series Premiere
Magnifica ‘70, Season 3 Premiere
Available October 15
The Sentence
Available October 20
My Dinner With Hervé
Available October 22
Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram
Available October 27
The Post, 2017
