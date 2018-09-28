Each month, several films and TV shows are added to HBO's library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and HBO picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

This Month’s Highlights

Game Night

One of my new hobbies is telling people how great Game Night is. Have I told you yet? No? Well then: Game Night should be at the top of your queue on the sheer strength of Rachel McAdams performance. Game Night, as you may know, is about a bunch of friends who think they’re playing an immersive mystery where their host (Kyle Chandler, my dad) is supposed to be the victim of a staged kidnapping — only he ends up being kidnapped for real. What makes Rachel McAdams great in Game Night, is the way that she’s the last person to figure this out, allowing her to be funny in ways she hasn’t had the opportunity to be in years, and I love it. Of course, everyone is great in this movie, including a few surprise cameos I won’t ruin for you. Watch it! Available October 6

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London

New Zealand’s biggest dorks have finally reunited, and they have been dearly missed. A live concert performance taken from their reunion tour last year, Live in London reunites Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement under the name that made them famous, playing old songs and new ones and telling all manner of wry jokes in between. Available October 6.

Full List of What’s New on HBO - October 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available October 1

A Perfect Getaway, 2009

Analyze That, 2002

The Cooler, 2003

Dances With Wolves (Extended Version), 1990

The Descent (Extended Version), 2006

The Descent: Part 2, 2010

The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut), 2005

Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

The Guru, 2003

House of 100 Corpses, 2003

House of D, 2005

The Human Stain, 2003

Inherent Vice, 2014

The Lost Boys, 1987

Man on Fire, 2004

The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version), 2008

Public Enemies, 2009

Romeo Must Die, 2000

The Singing Detective, 2003

Starter for 10, 2007

Taken (Unrated Version), 2009

Taking Woodstock, 2009

The Thin Red Line, 1998

Underworld (Unrated Version), 2003

HBO First Look: First Man

Queen of the World

Early Man, 2018

Lowriders, 2017

El Abogada (a.k.a. The Lawyer)

Available October 2

Student Athlete

Available October 5

Entre Nos: A Stand-Up Comedy Special

Available October 6

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London

Game Night, 2018

Available October 8

RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee

Available October 12

La Gran Promesa (a.k.a. The Big Promise), 2017

Pod Save America

Available October 13

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018

Available October 14

Camping, Series Premiere

Magnifica ‘70, Season 3 Premiere

Available October 15

The Sentence

Available October 20

My Dinner With Hervé

Available October 22

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram

Available October 27

The Post, 2017

