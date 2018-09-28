Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Hulu's library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Hulu picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Photo: Magnolia Pictures

This Month’s Highlights

RBG

This year’s big documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice and real-life superhero, finally hits streaming this month thanks to Hulu. A straightforward but still remarkable film that recounts Ginsburg’s incredible life and career, along with the internet fame she’s achieved more recently, RBG is the first of this summer’s three big crowd-pleasing documentaries (including Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor) to hit streaming platforms, and if you missed it, now’s your chance. Available October 3.

The Conners

It’s hard to say if The Conners will be good, but it certainly is interesting. ABC’s attempt to hold on to one of its biggest hits from last season following Roseanne Barr being fired for her racist tweets, The Connors can prove to be a fascinating reinvention. It can also be little more than a last-ditch attempt to recoup viewers. Will it be a hit? A strange footnote in stranger times? Much like the Roseanne revival last year, you can count on lots of people dropping in to find out. Available October 17

Into the Dark

The latest entry in the horror-anthology genre, Into the Dark is a series with a bit of a wrinkle: We’re only getting one episode a month, each built around a holiday that month, for a full year. The series comes from the horror masters at Blumhouse, and kicks off this month with a Halloween-centric episode. According to Hulu, the premiere episode, “The Body” is “tells the story of a sophisticated hit man with a cynical view on modern society finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.” Available October 5.

Full List of What’s New on Hulu - October 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV Shows

Available October 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Season 18 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 4 (History)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 9 Premiere (FOX)

El Clon: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere (FOX)

Hoarders: Complete Season 9 (A&E)

Hunting Hitler: Complete Season 3 (History)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Kingpin: Complete Season 1 (History)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere (FOX)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5 (History)

Undercover High: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Available October 4

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Available October 5

Into the Dark: THE BODY: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

La Diosa Coronada: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Station 19: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Superstore: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Available October 6

Child Support: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Dot.: Complete Season 2A (Universal Kids)

Fresh Off the Boat: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Speechless: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 8

Alguien Te Mira: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

Shark Tank: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 10

Miles From Tomorrowland: Complete Season 3 (Disney Jr.)

Available October 11

The Quest of Alaine Ducasse (2017)

Available October 12

Light As a Feather: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available October 13

Blindspot: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Available October 14

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

Available October 15

The Alec Baldwin Show: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available October 17

Black-ish: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Kids Are Alright: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available October 27

Midnight, Texas: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Movies

Available October 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Arrival (1996)

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

Beacon Point (2017)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Bitter Moon (1992)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Blue Steel (1989)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Call Me (1988)

Capture (2017)

Charlotte (2017)

Child’s Play (1988)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Closer (2004)

Cocaine Godmother (2017)

Comic Book Villains (2002)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dark Blue (2003)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Election (1999)

Evangeline (2015)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Flyboys (2006)

Frank and Jesse (1994)

Frank & Johnny (1991)

Frida (2002)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Glass Shield (1994)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gordy (1995)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Heist (2015)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

The House of Spirits (1993)

How to Get Girls (2017)

Insomnia (2002)

Jayne Mansfield’s Car (2012)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Joe the King (1999)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

The Long Riders (1980)

More Than a Game (2009)

Mullholland Drive (2001)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

The Music Never Stopped (2011)

The Night We Never Met (1993)

No Vacancy (1998)

Once Bitten (1985)

The Others (2001)

Pawn Shop Chronicles (2013)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Pieces of April (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Prancer (1989)

The Presidio (1988)

The Prophecy (1995)

Raging Bull (1980)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Rec (2009)

Rec 2 (2010)

Rec 3 (2012)

Rec 4 (2015)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rust and Bone (2012)

Scary Movie (2000)

The Second Arrival (1998)

The Simone Biles Story (2018)

Six Weeks (1982)

The Son of No One (2011)

Split Image (1982)

Stage Beauty (2004)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

Trees Lounge (1996)

Valley of the Dolls (1967)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

Wild Bill (1995)

Zombies of Mass Destruction (2010)

Available October 2

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Available October 3

Dheepan (2016)

Ma Ma (2015)

RBG (2018)

The Eye (2007)

Available October 5

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Available October 6﻿

Lowlife (2018)

Pyewacket (2018)

Available October 10

What We Become (2016)

Available October 11

The Quest of Alaine Ducasse (2017)

Available October 14

The Miracle Season (2018)

Available October 15

Birthday Girl (2018)

Next Stop Wonderland (1998)

Available October 22

Results (2015)

Available October 25

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

Available October 26

Tadpole (2000)

Available October 29

Racer and the Jailbird (2018)

