Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Netflix's library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Netflix picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

This Month’s Highlights

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Riverdale renaissance of Archie Comics continues with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which takes the teenaged witch that you know and shows that you really, really don’t. Based on the comic by Riverdale showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack, Sabrina’s big twist is that it takes all the occult stuff the old comic and series played for laughs and treats them very, very seriously for some damn good horror. If you love Riverdale, you need to check this out. Available October 26.

Apostle

Gareth Evans is the director of two of the finest action films in recent memory, The Raid and The Raid 2. Apostle, his next film, looks nothing like either of them, and it couldn’t be more exciting. Apostle stars Dan Stevens as a man who visits a remote village to save his sister from the thrall of a cult — only to find himself in too deep. It’s a familiar setup, but channeled through Evans’s brutal-yet-artful sensibilities, Apostle looks like a can’t-miss horror film. Available October 12.

Daredevil Season 3

Going solely off the marketing, it’s hard to get excited about Daredevil’s new season. It’s leaning hard on obvious Catholic symbolism, working overtime to remind you that it’s a dark and gritty show, and, well, we get it. But there are, in fact, a couple reasons to be excited about this new season, the biggest of which is the return of Wilson Fisk as The Kingpin, and the hopes that they might find a way to adapt Born Again, the most famous and beloved of Daredevil stories. Will they pull it off? Who knows, but I really want to find out. Available October 19

Full List of What’s New on Netflix — October 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available October 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Available October 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times – Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 7 – Netflix Original

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Available October 3

Truth or Dare (2017)﻿

Available October 4

Creeped Out – Netflix Original

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra episode

Available October 5

Big Mouth: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Dancing Queen – Netflix Original

Élite – Netflix Original

Empire Games – Netflix Original

Little Things: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Malevolent – Netflix Film

Private Life – Netflix Film

Super Monsters Save Halloween – Netflix Film

Super Monsters: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Rise of Phoenixes – Netflix Original (Streaming every Friday)

YG Future Strategy Office – Netflix Original

Available October 6

Little Things: Season 1

Available October 8

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond – Netflix Original

Available October 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 – Netflix Original

Available October 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat – Netflix Original

﻿Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

Available October 12

Apostle – Netflix Film

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil – Netflix Film

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? – Netflix Original

FightWorld – Netflix Original

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff – Netflix Original

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell – Netflix Original

The Haunting of Hill House – Netflix Original

The Kindergarten Teacher – Netflix Film

Available October 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments – Netflix Original

Available October 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up – Netflix Original

Available October 19

Accidentally in Love – Netflix Original

Ask the Doctor – Netflix Original

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series– Netflix Original

Derren Brown: Sacrifice – Netflix Original

Distrito Salvaje – Netflix Original

Gnome Alone – Netflix Film

Haunted – Netflix Original

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Illang: The Wolf Brigade – Netflix Film

Larva Island – Netflix Original

Making a Murderer: Part 2 – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 – Netflix Original

The Night Comes for Us – Netflix Film

Wanderlust – Netflix Original

Available October 21

Robozuna – Netflix Original

Available October 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh – Netflix Original

Available October 24

Bodyguard – Netflix Original

Available October 25

Great News: Season 2

Available October 26

Been So Long – Netflix Film

Castlevania: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix Original

Dovlatov – Netflix Film

Jefe – Netflix Film

Shirkers – Netflix Original

Terrorism Close Calls – Netflix Original

Available October 27

Girl From Nowhere – Netflix Original

Available October 28

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj – Netflix Original (Streaming every Sunday)

Available October 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory – Netflix Original

Available October 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

Gun City – Netflix Film

