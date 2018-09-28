This Month’s Highlights
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Riverdale renaissance of Archie Comics continues with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which takes the teenaged witch that you know and shows that you really, really don’t. Based on the comic by Riverdale showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack, Sabrina’s big twist is that it takes all the occult stuff the old comic and series played for laughs and treats them very, very seriously for some damn good horror. If you love Riverdale, you need to check this out. Available October 26.
Apostle
Gareth Evans is the director of two of the finest action films in recent memory, The Raid and The Raid 2. Apostle, his next film, looks nothing like either of them, and it couldn’t be more exciting. Apostle stars Dan Stevens as a man who visits a remote village to save his sister from the thrall of a cult — only to find himself in too deep. It’s a familiar setup, but channeled through Evans’s brutal-yet-artful sensibilities, Apostle looks like a can’t-miss horror film. Available October 12.
Daredevil Season 3
Going solely off the marketing, it’s hard to get excited about Daredevil’s new season. It’s leaning hard on obvious Catholic symbolism, working overtime to remind you that it’s a dark and gritty show, and, well, we get it. But there are, in fact, a couple reasons to be excited about this new season, the biggest of which is the return of Wilson Fisk as The Kingpin, and the hopes that they might find a way to adapt Born Again, the most famous and beloved of Daredevil stories. Will they pull it off? Who knows, but I really want to find out. Available October 19
Full List of What’s New on Netflix — October 2018
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available October 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Available October 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times – Netflix Original
MeatEater: Season 7 – Netflix Original
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Available October 3
Truth or Dare (2017)
Available October 4
Creeped Out – Netflix Original
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra episode
Available October 5
Big Mouth: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Dancing Queen – Netflix Original
Élite – Netflix Original
Empire Games – Netflix Original
Little Things: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Malevolent – Netflix Film
Private Life – Netflix Film
Super Monsters Save Halloween – Netflix Film
Super Monsters: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Rise of Phoenixes – Netflix Original (Streaming every Friday)
YG Future Strategy Office – Netflix Original
Available October 6
Little Things: Season 1
Available October 8
Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond – Netflix Original
Available October 9
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 – Netflix Original
Available October 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat – Netflix Original
Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
Available October 12
Apostle – Netflix Film
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil – Netflix Film
Feminists: What Were They Thinking? – Netflix Original
FightWorld – Netflix Original
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff – Netflix Original
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell – Netflix Original
The Haunting of Hill House – Netflix Original
The Kindergarten Teacher – Netflix Film
Available October 15
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments – Netflix Original
Available October 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up – Netflix Original
Available October 19
Accidentally in Love – Netflix Original
Ask the Doctor – Netflix Original
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series– Netflix Original
Derren Brown: Sacrifice – Netflix Original
Distrito Salvaje – Netflix Original
Gnome Alone – Netflix Film
Haunted – Netflix Original
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Illang: The Wolf Brigade – Netflix Film
Larva Island – Netflix Original
Making a Murderer: Part 2 – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 – Netflix Original
The Night Comes for Us – Netflix Film
Wanderlust – Netflix Original
Available October 21
Robozuna – Netflix Original
Available October 23
Adam Sandler 100% Fresh – Netflix Original
Available October 24
Bodyguard – Netflix Original
Available October 25
Great News: Season 2
Available October 26
Been So Long – Netflix Film
Castlevania: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix Original
Dovlatov – Netflix Film
Jefe – Netflix Film
Shirkers – Netflix Original
Terrorism Close Calls – Netflix Original
Available October 27
Girl From Nowhere – Netflix Original
Available October 28
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj – Netflix Original (Streaming every Sunday)
Available October 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory – Netflix Original
Available October 31
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
Gun City – Netflix Film
For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Showtime, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.