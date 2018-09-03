Photo: CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Following the announcement that Steve Bannon would be headlining the New Yorker Festival this October, subscribers, celebrities, and even the magazine’s own employees turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations. With director Judd Apatow, comedian John Mulaney, actor Jim Carrey, and musician Jack Antonoff all announcing they had withdrawn from their participation in the festival over Bannon’s inclusion. Mulaney expressed frustration with both Bannon’s presence and the way the festival announced it, tweeting “[T]his isn’t James Baldwin vs William F Buckley. This is PT Barnum level horseshit. And it was announced on a weekend just before tix went on sale.”

I’m out. I genuinely support public intellectual debate, and have paid to see people speak with whom I strongly disagree. But this isn’t James Baldwin vs William F Buckley. This is PT Barnum level horseshit. And it was announced on a weekend just before tix went on sale. https://t.co/oYk1llNgvV — John Mulaney (@mulaney) September 3, 2018

Director Judd Apatow urged the New Yorker to cancel Bannon’s appearance while announcing he will not appear in the same festival as him

If Steve Bannon is at the New Yorker festival I am out. I will not take part in an event that normalizes hate. I hope the @NewYorker will do the right thing and cancel the Steve Bannon event. Maybe they should read their own reporting about his ideology. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 3, 2018

Jack Antonoff and Jim Carrey announced they would also not be appearing at the festival on Twitter, though they were far more brief.

Bannon? And me? On the same program?



Could never happen. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

i’m no longer going to be speaking/performing at the new yorker festival as long as steve bannon is there — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) September 3, 2018

The New York Times reported that Bannon would appear for an interview with the magazine’s editor and frequent Trump critic David Remnick, who told the Times he had no plans to coddle the former White House chief strategist. “I have every intention of asking him difficult questions and engaging in a serious and even combative conversation,” Remnick said. “The audience itself, by its presence, puts a certain pressure on a conversation that an interview alone doesn’t do. You can’t jump on and off the record.”

But many have questioned whether Bannon, someone who no longer works in the White House and whose sole claim to relevancy is getting this kind of media attention, is worth attempting to corner. Director Ava DuVernay lamented that the magazine was selling tickets to see a man who had helped white nationalists reach the mainstream.

He created an online home for white nationalists to groom and grow their violent base. He cemented his destructive white supremacist views into the DNA of the White House. Now, New Yorker is selling tickets to see him headline. And here we are, folks. https://t.co/JyK8J13Zko — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 3, 2018

Author Roxane Gay pointed out that a publication with the prestige of The New Yorker seeming to welcome Bannon to the table, even for a contentious debate, only legitimizes him.

Giving Bannon a platform like this, with the imprimatur of The New Yorker, provides him with further legitimacy. It emboldens him and his ilk. And those of us who object are told we're just angry instead of wide awake. Bravo to everyone involved. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 3, 2018

Chelsea Clinton agreed with Gay’s assessment and also added that The Economist had also included Bannon in their Open Future festival. (Bannon will be engaging in a fireside chat with Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes.)

For anyone who wonders what normalization of bigotry looks like, please look no further than Steve Bannon being invited by both @TheEconomist & @NewYorker to their respective events in #NYC a few weeks apart. https://t.co/u0TDfCYrQ1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 3, 2018

Numerous others aired their disdain for Bannon’s inclusion in the festival, including staff writers at The New Yorker and elsewhere.

I love working for @NewYorker, but I'm beyond appalled by this: https://t.co/WlZdsBpF1R I have already made that very clear to David Remnick. You can, too: themail@newyorker.com — Kathryn Schulz (@kathrynschulz) September 3, 2018

Imo, it would be fine for the New Yorker festival to host a hostile interview with Stephen Miller, since that fascist is an active public official who would remain powerful and relevant without any media attention. Bannon invite is harder to understand. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) September 3, 2018

I’m not sure how this is meaningfully different from inviting David Duke https://t.co/u4OfM5BXnL — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 3, 2018