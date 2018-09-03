Following the announcement that Steve Bannon would be headlining the New Yorker Festival this October, subscribers, celebrities, and even the magazine’s own employees turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations. With director Judd Apatow, comedian John Mulaney, actor Jim Carrey, and musician Jack Antonoff all announcing they had withdrawn from their participation in the festival over Bannon’s inclusion. Mulaney expressed frustration with both Bannon’s presence and the way the festival announced it, tweeting “[T]his isn’t James Baldwin vs William F Buckley. This is PT Barnum level horseshit. And it was announced on a weekend just before tix went on sale.”
Director Judd Apatow urged the New Yorker to cancel Bannon’s appearance while announcing he will not appear in the same festival as him
Jack Antonoff and Jim Carrey announced they would also not be appearing at the festival on Twitter, though they were far more brief.
The New York Times reported that Bannon would appear for an interview with the magazine’s editor and frequent Trump critic David Remnick, who told the Times he had no plans to coddle the former White House chief strategist. “I have every intention of asking him difficult questions and engaging in a serious and even combative conversation,” Remnick said. “The audience itself, by its presence, puts a certain pressure on a conversation that an interview alone doesn’t do. You can’t jump on and off the record.”
But many have questioned whether Bannon, someone who no longer works in the White House and whose sole claim to relevancy is getting this kind of media attention, is worth attempting to corner. Director Ava DuVernay lamented that the magazine was selling tickets to see a man who had helped white nationalists reach the mainstream.
Author Roxane Gay pointed out that a publication with the prestige of The New Yorker seeming to welcome Bannon to the table, even for a contentious debate, only legitimizes him.
Chelsea Clinton agreed with Gay’s assessment and also added that The Economist had also included Bannon in their Open Future festival. (Bannon will be engaging in a fireside chat with Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes.)
Numerous others aired their disdain for Bannon’s inclusion in the festival, including staff writers at The New Yorker and elsewhere.