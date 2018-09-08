Priyanka Chopra’s Favorite Couple Name for Her and Nick Jonas Is…Vulgar Slang?

The slow-burn of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s romance reached its lovey-dovey apex this summer, when the couple officially confirmed their engagement on social media with a roka ceremony in India — a location, as Jonas puts it, “a little different than Jersey.” And now that the lovebirds are actually talking about how they were set up and etcetera, Jonas wants to make it clear he does not, and will not, ever like the couple’s nickname Chopra picked out for them. Mostly because it roughly translates to penis. “Oh boy. She likes Prick,” he said. “I don’t like that very much.” That, or she could just like verbs that embody the “pierce slightly” spirit. Who can say.

