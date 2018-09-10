Nicki Minaj Calls Cardi B a ‘Disgusting Pig’ After NYFW Fight

Yikes. Photo: Getty Images

Days after Cardi B allegedly physically assaulted Nicki Minaj and her entourage at a New York Fashion Week party then defended her actions in a scathing Instagram note, Minaj has launched a full-scale defensive attack on her Queen radio show. Opening her latest episode on Monday, she got straight down to business, recapping the incident from her perspective. “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon … people who have their life together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion. I was mortified,” she said. “I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherfucking runway — and I could not believe how humiliating it all felt because [of how] we — and I’m going to use ‘we’ loosely — made ourselves look was mortifying.” Minaj then noted that she cannot speak further on the specifics of the fight for “legal reasons,” suggesting action may be taken.

Minaj went on to say that she did not talk about Cardi’s daughter, as Cardi claimed in her note: “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown shit.” But she added, that if she had, Cardi has herself in the past said that any subject is fair game in a beef, playing a recording of Cardi’s words back as proof. “But we did hear this woman say that nothing’s off limits,” Nicki explained, “because she has built her career off of sympathy and payola.”

Nicki went on to accuse Cardi of having other women (seemingly strippers) attacked, both financially and physically, because of their alleged associations with her husband, Offset: “You getting girls beat up because of what your man’s doing? Who are you angry at, sweetheart? You got these women crying and scared to leave their house.” She added, “I have no beef with Offset, but I have to be a voice for these women. This is not about Offset. There are women out here running hurt, running wild. There’s a reason why she’s doing these things.”

As the conversation escalated, Minaj called Cardi a “disgusting pig” and said she should be more focused on her newborn than fighting. “Let’s get up a 1-800 number for postpartum depression,” she said. “You just had the biggest blessing of your life with a child, and in two weeks, you have attacked three women. One at Fashion Week. And left looking the way you left looking so that people could point their fingers at our culture and our community and laugh at us some more?” She continued, screaming, “Do you know what the fuck it is to sit in your fucking room for days and hours at a time writing raps?! You came into my fucking culture! I never had to fuck a DJ to play my songs!”