Nicki Minaj Just Endorsed … Andrew Cuomo?

Nicki Minaj. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has broken her silence on the only pressing issue she hasn’t already discussed: New York state’s primary election. In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, Minaj urged the Barbz who call New York home to cast their vote for Andrew Cuomo, the incumbent, in this year’s Democratic primary, instead of Cynthia Nixon. She also threw her support behind Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, and attorney general–hopeful Letitia James. “They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER,” Minaj wrote. “Spread the word. See you at the Polls.”

‼️‼️‼️New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James. They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls‼️‼️‼️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2018

Fingers crossed that we’ll get Cuomo (dissing Cardi B?) on Queen Radio sometime soon. But until then, WWHTD — What would Harriet Tubman Do?