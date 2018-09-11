Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie Dreams’ Video Has More Puppets Than You’d Expect

Nicki Minaj just capped off a pretty dramatic last few days with a bit of fun. The rapper dropped the video for ‘Barbie Dreams’ tonight, following the few harsh words she had for Cardi B following their physical confrontation over the weekend. But the video features little sign that the rapper is anything but jovial, because how can you be mad when there’s puppets? Opening with an off-brand Kermit the Frog host, the colorful yet simple video introduces us to extremely enthusiastic puppet versions of some of the rappers she name-drops in the notorious track. Including a really terrifying little version of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and a puppet version of DJ Khaled that will haunt your dreams.

