Night School Director Malcolm D. Lee Is Making an Old School Hip-Hop Comedy

Night School is opening this weekend but its director, Malcolm D. Lee, apparently isn’t looking to take any time off just yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter the Girls Trip director has already signed on to helm another project for Universal. Called Real Talk, the film will follow the story of an old-school rapper trying “to reunite his group to reclaim their past glory as one of the most influential hip-hop acts ever.” It’s based on a concept by Lee, and it will also be produced by his company Blackmale Productions. The script, however, will be penned by Radha Blank, who has written for Fox’s Empire and Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It.