Olivia Munn Feels The Predator’s Male Cast Is Isolating Her

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Last week, Twentieth Century Fox admitted that a scene from the upcoming Predator film was cut, owing to the scene featuring a registered sex offender who served a jail sentence for a sex crimes charge. The man, Steven Wilder Striegel, was a long-time friend of director Shane Black, and when Predator star Olivia Munn found out about Streigel’s identity, she immediately reported it to the studio. However, despite Fox ultimately cutting the scene, Munn has spoken out about how her concerns were initially met with silence, and how that lack of communication was disheartening and frustrating. Now, though, Munn’s male co-stars are providing a new source of frustration. Per THR, the male Predator actors have backed out of all scheduled interviews during the Toronto International Film Festival, “presumably because of the subject matter of the deleted scene,” with only the youngster Jacob Tremblay joining Munn in their previously arranged interviews. In a separate interview with Vanity Fair, Munn also said one male co-star originally proceeded with interviews as planned, but “walked out” when the issue was brought up.

“It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast,” Munn told THR. “There are people who get very mad at you for not just helping them bury it … I do feel like I’ve been treated by some people that I’m the one who went to jail or I’m the one that put this guy on set.” She added, to Vanity Fair: “If I didn’t have that feedback, I’d kind of go a little crazy thinking, ‘Why am I being treated like this?’ That’s not okay, to feel like the bad guy.”

Sterling K. Brown, who plays a supporting Predator character, has tweeted a few messages in support of Munn, noting that he couldn’t attend the film festival because of his work schedule. “I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear,” he wrote. “I so appreciate that you ‘didn’t leave well enough alone,’ and again, I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action.” Other cast members including Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, and Keegan-Michael Key have remained silent on the issue.