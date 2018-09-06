Academy Decides They Won’t Give a ‘Popular Oscar’ This Year After All

Normal Oscars. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Move over Best Title Writing, we’ve got a new shortest-lived Oscar category. After a whirlwind 29-day existence, the trophy for “achievement in popular film” is no more — for now. According to Variety, the Academy has decided to go back to the drawing board with the “Popular Oscar,” which proved anything but: The new award met with an avalanche of criticism from the moment it was announced, and inspired plenty of questions about how it would actually work. The Academy also announced it would continue with its plan to award less-prestigious trophies like Sound Editing during commercial breaks, so all in all this has not been a great day for Bumblebee’s Oscar campaign.