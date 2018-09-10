The Outlander Season 4 Trailer Envisions a Much Sexier American Dream
Greetings to the Frasers, who have arrived in America and settled in North Carolina — now renamed North Caroleena, thank you, Sam Heughan — as their new home. In the first full trailer for Outlander season four (based on the Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in the Diana Gabaldon series) Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) have journeyed to the States to “start anew” and chase the American dream. This inevitably means they’re up to the usual: expanding the family tree (meet Jamie’s aunt Jocasta, played by Maria Doyle Kennedy), brawling with other gingers (Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers), and having all the sex. Meanwhile, in the future, their daughter Brianna learns a big secret about her parentage. Outlander’s fourth season premieres November 4, with two more seasons already green-lit.
Watch Now
