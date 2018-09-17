Photo: MJ Kim/MPL Communications via Getty Images

Paul McCartney is the talk of the town this month, and his new album is getting a lot of buzz too. McCartney’s recently-released Egypt Station, described as “loose, randy, and a little political” by Craig Jenkins in his Vulture review, premiered at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, the former Beatle’s first chart-topping project since April 1982’s Tug of War. Tug of War, his first post-Wings album, featured “Ebony and Ivory,” his hit duet with Stevie Wonder.

According to Billboard, Egypt Station is McCartney’s eighth number one album in total, including his work with Wings, but his first to actually debut at the top of the chart. Overall, a huge career success for a life-long artist, and definitely the second thing we would ask Paul McCartney about if we ever got to hang out with him.

