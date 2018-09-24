Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Extremely Britney Spears voice: Pete Davidson knows he’s lucky to be dating Ariana Grande. “I’m a very, very lucky guy. I get it,” the Saturday Night Live star told Howard Stern about his fiancée. Davidson recounted their relationship history — they met in the SNL writers room, had breakups around the same time, and were later reintroduced by Grande’s manager Scooter Braun — and said he scrolled through a list of Hollywood’s hottest bachelors to make sure Ariana was fine with settling for him. “Some people are meant to be together and some people aren’t, even if they’re good people, some people are not good in relationships together,” Davidson said of the romance, according to Billboard. “And I just think we’re supposed to be together.”

The first time the couple hung out, Davidson says, he was so nervous and the feeling hasn’t really subsided. “Any time we’re intimate I’m always apologizing and saying thank you. ‘You’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much,’” he said, adding: “I get it. I was jerking off to her before I met her!”