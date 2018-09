*Swoon.* Photo: PBS

TV’s horniest, broodiest costume drama Poldark will end after its fifth season. PBS announced the news today, confirming that both Aidan Turner (Ross Poldark) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza Poldark) will return for the final season, which recently started filming. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of Cornish drama to come, since PBS will start airing the fourth season September 30. Think of all the melancholy shots of people standing by the seaside that are yet to come.