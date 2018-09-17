7 Great Pop-Culture Gifts for September

Each month, Vulture staffers bring you the best — or at least most intriguing — pieces of pop-culture merchandise we come across. Here are our picks for September.
Ariana Grande “God Is a Woman” sweatshirt
This month I purchased a sweatshirt featuring Ariana Grande fingering the Earth. What I am trying to tell you is that not only did Ariana Grande come up with the gorgeously deranged concept of fingering the Earth, she actually fingered the Earth in her “God Is a Woman” music video, then immortalized the act in sweatshirt form. Naturally I purchased it in the largest size so that I can pair it with thigh-high boots and stalk around New York City thirstily sucking on lollipops in front of the paparazzi. —Rachel Handler
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before mug
How many times does Peter Kavinsky say “Whoa whoa whoa” before Lara Jean starts to feel like a horse in training? Nine? Ten? More? Probably more. And now it’s fall, which means it’s time for a good, oversize mug you can wrap your freezing fingers around in your ice-cold office, room, dorm room, classroom (all conveniently temperature-controlled by men). Let this ceramic white-and-teal mug warm you up like Peter’s eyes, sweet smile, and adorable face warms your soul. Fill it up with your favorite coffee, tea, or Korean yogurt smoothie. You’ll want this for cuffing season! —Clare Palo
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: A Picture Book
A close friend recently requested that people only give books for her baby shower, and I wanted to go with something not so classic — so I was thrilled to find a children’s book version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. My friend and I were huge Buffy fans since back in the day, when we’d eagerly inhale episodes her mom had taped for us on VHS. But I decided one baby-friendly pop-culture book wasn’t enough and added Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, and X-Files to the mix as well. It’s never too early to start learning about the classics. —Hillary Nelson
Death Becomes Her tank top
I have a problem with pop-culture clothing items, and by that I mean I have an extremely hard time resisting them. Oh, you have a T-shirt or a tank top for a person that I stan? Please! Let me pay you too much money for it! I insist! But where to begin when you find a store with dozens of seam-to-seam graphic-printed tops displaying icons like Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, and a whole category of women just designated “Mean Bitches”? Well, in my case, you start with a one of your life’s greatest loves: Death Becomes Her. The “fashion tank” I chose has the classic image of Madeline Ashton, Helen Sharp, and hapless Ernest Menville that you’ll find on the cover of your chosen physical media copy of the film, and the printing looks outstanding in person. It’s also got a soft feel and a nice drape, so if you love treating yourself and you like to shout Sempre viva! Live forever! from time to time just because it feels good, then pick this tank up. —Jordan Crucchiola
Steve Buscemi enamel pin
Steve Buscemi is an unparalleled character actor whose long résumé includes both memorable side parts and meaty lead roles, from Fargo to Boardwalk Empire and beyond. But, if we’re being honest, there’s probably a not-small percentage of the population who likely know him best from the popular “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme, ripped from a great 30 Rock episode. And this stylish pin honors that immortal moment in Buscemi history! Yes, it sorta makes his mouth and left eye look very weird, but just look at that attention to detail on the skateboard. —Ray Rahman
Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure
“Feminist. Liberal. Justice. Dissenter. Gym rat,” shouts a Kickstarter video for a Brooklyn-based company looking to put one more RBG product in your life: The six-inch-tall Brooklyn-born judge, created by Seattle sculptor Mike Leavitt. Get you, and your kid, and your sister, your mom, and everyone you know an RBG doll you all can cuddle up next to while you’re watching the RBG documentary! Ruth herself has one on her mantle. And next time your boss asks where that memo is, push this RBG action figure and hit ’em with an “I dissent!” Dolls start shipping in the fall. —Clare Palo
Sam Malone Cheers baseball card
Cheers is one of the best comedies of all time, and, according to the standings right now, the Boston Red Sox are the best team in all of baseball. If you like just one of those things — but especially if you like both — it’s the perfect time to invest in a Ted Danson–as–Sam Malone baseball card. The player turned bartender, of course, was a one-time star pitcher for the Sox, even if he couldn’t lead the Cheers softball team to a victory over Gary’s Olde Town Tavern gang. But, hey, Gary doesn’t have a baseball card, does he? —Ray Rahman
