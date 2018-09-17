7 Great Pop-Culture Gifts for September

Death Becomes Her tank top

I have a problem with pop-culture clothing items, and by that I mean I have an extremely hard time resisting them. Oh, you have a T-shirt or a tank top for a person that I stan? Please! Let me pay you too much money for it! I insist! But where to begin when you find a store with dozens of seam-to-seam graphic-printed tops displaying icons like Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, and a whole category of women just designated “Mean Bitches”? Well, in my case, you start with a one of your life’s greatest loves: Death Becomes Her. The “fashion tank” I chose has the classic image of Madeline Ashton, Helen Sharp, and hapless Ernest Menville that you’ll find on the cover of your chosen physical media copy of the film, and the printing looks outstanding in person. It’s also got a soft feel and a nice drape, so if you love treating yourself and you like to shout Sempre viva! Live forever! from time to time just because it feels good, then pick this tank up. —Jordan Crucchiola