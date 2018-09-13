Jane Doe Victim of The Predator Sex Offender Speaks Out and Gives Her Name

The Jane Doe victim of The Predator actor Steven Wilder Striegel, the sex offender whose scene with Olivia Munn was cut from the film, has issued a statement and shared her name. Fox cut Striegel’s scene from the film after Munn learned that Striegel was a registered sex offender, convicted of enticing a minor by computer. The Jane Doe, who was 14 at the time Striegel sent her sexually explicit emails, has made her first public statement about Munn’s activism, and Striegel’s Predator involvement. “To be acknowledged by a stranger, on a public platform about this issue is incredibly empowering,” Striegel’s accuser, who identified herself as Paige Carnes, wrote in a statement to the L.A. Times. Munn posted the message on Twitter, along with a note of support.

