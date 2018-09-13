Private Life Trailer: Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn Are Trying to Get Pregnant

“Having a baby is an immoral act. Overpopulation, climate change, rise of neo-fascism …” Rachel (Kathryn Hahn) says in the trailer for Netflix’s new movie Private Life. Still, Rachel and her husband, Richard (Paul Giamatti), are desperately trying every option: fertility clinics, adoption, surrogacy, and donor eggs. Filmmaker Tamara Jenkins (The Savages) has made a lovely, biting drama about marriage and family, set against Rachel and Richard’s struggle with conception. At exactly the most inopportune moment, their niece Sadie (newcomer Kayli Carter), a college dropout, arrives for an extended visit. Molly Shannon, John Carroll Lynch, and Denis O’Hare co-star. See Private Life on Netflix and in select theaters on October 5.

Related