R. Kelly’s NYC Concert Is Cancelled Due to ‘Hurricane Florence’

Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

According to Spin, R. Kelly’s Saturday performance at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater has been cancelled. The cancellation was announced by the singer’s Memory Lane Tour promoter, Victory Promotions, who say their production crew have been unable to travel from South Carolina for the show due to Hurricane Florence. But the timing of the cancellation is also notable because it came a day after the singer’s younger brother accused him of sexually abusing their 14-year-old cousin. R. Kelly has been accused of numerous instances of sexual misconduct for over two decades, and it appears the bad press may finally be catching up to him. Spin reports that, before Ticketmaster ceased sales to the cancelled New York date on Thursday, there appeared to be more than enough available seats, with most of the theater’s back sections blocked off from sales altogether. Victory Promotions said that the show’s cancellation had nothing to do with ticket sales, but Spin has a screenshot.