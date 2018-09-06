Rebecca Ferguson Might Join the Latest Attempt to Make a Good Dune Movie

Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images

In case you haven’t heard, director Denis Villeneuve is the next in a long line of brave souls attempting to adapt Dune into a motion picture. Legendary, who aquired the film rights to the novel from author Frank Herbert’s estate in 2016, brought the Blade Runner 2049 on to helm to project based on a script by Eric Roth. And while Villeneuve has already found his Paul Atreides in Timothée Chalamet, it now looks like he may be getting close to securing his… Lady Jessica? Variety is reporting that Rebecca Ferguson is currently in talks to join the cast. It’s not yet clear which character Ferguson would play, but it’s certain to be wildly different than her last role as Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Although, action movie experience is very likely to come in handy.