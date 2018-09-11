Jessica Gao. Photo: @ChairmanGao/Twitter

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao might get her very own show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gao is developing a single-cam comedy for ABC inspired by Crazy Rich Asians that was reportedly pitched as “Lazy Rich Asians.” The currently untitled comedy centers on a woman named Janet Zhao, “a first-generation Chinese-American woman who struggles to set healthy boundaries with her crazy, exhausting family. When her wealthy grandmother dies and names Janet the sole inheritor, she suddenly finds herself the unwilling new matriarch of the family she’s spent her life trying to keep at arm’s length.”

Gao will write and executive the ABC project, which has been given a script-plus-penalty commitment. Gao has written for Silicon Valley, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, and Take My Wife in addition to her work on Rick and Morty; she won an Emmy over the weekend for her work on a Rick and Morty episode you might have heard of before called “Pickle Rick.”