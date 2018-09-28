Riley Keough Joins Riverdale Because Twitter Dreams Do Come True

Photo: Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Remember that time in March when Riley Keough tweeted that she just wanted to be cast in Riverdale? Specifically, when she wrote, “I just want to be cast in Riverdale”?

Well, thanks to the CW recognizing a great opportunity that’s right in front of them, Vulture can exclusively report that Keough has been cast in an upcoming episode of the teen drama as a mysterious woman named Laurie Lake. Her character is described as an “all-American farm girl” who takes in Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) after they wander onto her property in need of shelter, but what starts as a warm and possibly flirtatious interaction twists into a situation that presents “more danger than they could have imagined.” And to that we say yes! Give us Danger Riley!

So let this be a lesson to all the dreamers out there: Speak your desires to the universe, visualize and achieve, and where possible, be Riley Keough.