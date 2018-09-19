It’s a pop emergency! Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

The pop goddesses have heard our pleas: Robyn will release her first album in eight years next month. Honey, the follow-up to 2010’s acclaimed Body Talk, arrives on October 26 and this news just keeps on getting better: It’s named after the song she debuted on the final season of Girls last year, which she never formally released, leaving us all to listen to it interrupted by Adam Driver. The album will also include her new single “Missing U” — one of the best songs of the year, because we said so — and collaborations with Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, Klas Alund, Kindess’s Adam Bainbridge, Mr. Tophat, and Zhala. In a message to fans, Robyn described the album as “this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy” and that she “danced a lot while making it.” Honey, our bodies are ready.