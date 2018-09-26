Rose Byrne’s 10 Favorite Books

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

The rarest of books about the experience of a science writer uncovering and investigating a cell line that changed the world, all while being thrown into a transformative journey of discovering race and racism in America, the culture of African-Americans in the USA, and the painful reality of loss and family. A truly remarkable read — and I failed at science. Fascinating and phenomenal, heartbreaking and utterly compelling.