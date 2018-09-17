Roseanne Might Have Just Spoiled Her Own Death in The Conners

Photo: Adam Rose/ABC

Well, Roseanne Barr has already been fired by ABC, so it’s not like they can do it again. But if what she said recently on a YouTube talk show is true, Barr may have just spoiled her big exit from the upcoming Roseanne spin-off, The Conners. “Oh ya, they killed her,” she said on the show Walk Away. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the network did not respond for a comment, so this isn’t the official word on Roseanne’s fate, but as Barr pointed out they did set up a possible addiction storyline for Roseanne in the first season of the revival. “I wanted to show that in the show,” said Barr. “But I was never going to have Roseanne die of an opioid overdose. It’s so cynical and horrible. She should have died as a hero or not at all … It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.” You can find out what really happens when The Conners premieres on October 16.