The highlight of Sunday’s Day 2 of the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys was undoubtedly the triple EGOT achievement of John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, awarded for their work on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert. JC Superstar and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown each won five awards, with the late Bourdain taking home the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program.

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race and its titular host RuPaul Charles also took home multiple awards, including his third Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program award. Queer Eye snagged Outstanding Structured Reality Program and (no surprise here) Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, while United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell took Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Netflix’s Wild Wild Country won Outstanding Documentary, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took home Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and for the rest, you’ll have to check our full Sunday night Creative Arts Emmy winner list below. To see who snagged Saturday’s Emmys, click here.

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kevin Hart • NBC

Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Southern Italy • CNN

Written by Anthony Bourdain

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Non-Fiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Lagos • CNN

Outstanding Cinematography for Non-Fiction Program

Jane • National Geographic

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Non-Fiction or Reality Programming

RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board/Costumes: RuPaul’s gowns • Vh1

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC

Outstanding Picturing Editing for Variety Programming

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Segment: “Border Control” • HBO

Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Reality or Reality Competition Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Bill Hader • NBC

Outstanding Production Design for Variety Special

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC

Outstanding Choreography

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: “Brand New,” “To Make You Feel My Love” • Fox

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert • NBC

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert • NBC

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling • HBO

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program

Jane • National Geographic

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

Wild Wild Country• Netflix

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Strong Island • Netflix

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • “Sikhs In America” • CNN

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program

Queer Eye• Series Body of Work • Netflix

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Saturday Night Live • Host: Chance The Rapper • Song: “Come Back Barack” • NBC

Outstanding Music Direction

Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song • PBS

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

Conan Without Borders • TBS

Outstanding Short Form Non-Fiction or Reality Series Short Form Animated Program

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown • CNN/CNN.com

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • CNN

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board • Vh1

Outstanding Make-up for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live • Host: Tina Fey • NBC

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Non-Fiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Seattle • CNN

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Non-Fiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Lagos • CNN

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chapelle: Equanimity • Netflix

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Series • Series Body of Work • National Geographic

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race •10s Across The Board • VH1

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Host: RuPaul • VH1

Outstanding Variety Special

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC