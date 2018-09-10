The highlight of Sunday’s Day 2 of the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys was undoubtedly the triple EGOT achievement of John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, awarded for their work on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert. JC Superstar and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown each won five awards, with the late Bourdain taking home the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program.
Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race and its titular host RuPaul Charles also took home multiple awards, including his third Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program award. Queer Eye snagged Outstanding Structured Reality Program and (no surprise here) Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, while United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell took Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Netflix’s Wild Wild Country won Outstanding Documentary, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took home Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and for the rest, you’ll have to check our full Sunday night Creative Arts Emmy winner list below. To see who snagged Saturday’s Emmys, click here.
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kevin Hart • NBC
Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Southern Italy • CNN
Written by Anthony Bourdain
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Non-Fiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Lagos • CNN
Outstanding Cinematography for Non-Fiction Program
Jane • National Geographic
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Non-Fiction or Reality Programming
RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board/Costumes: RuPaul’s gowns • Vh1
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC
Outstanding Picturing Editing for Variety Programming
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Segment: “Border Control” • HBO
Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Reality or Reality Competition Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Bill Hader • NBC
Outstanding Production Design for Variety Special
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC
Outstanding Choreography
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: “Brand New,” “To Make You Feel My Love” • Fox
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert • NBC
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert • NBC
Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling • HBO
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program
Jane • National Geographic
Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
Wild Wild Country• Netflix
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Strong Island • Netflix
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • “Sikhs In America” • CNN
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program
Queer Eye• Series Body of Work • Netflix
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Saturday Night Live • Host: Chance The Rapper • Song: “Come Back Barack” • NBC
Outstanding Music Direction
Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song • PBS
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program
Conan Without Borders • TBS
Outstanding Short Form Non-Fiction or Reality Series Short Form Animated Program
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown • CNN/CNN.com
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • CNN
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board • Vh1
Outstanding Make-up for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live • Host: Tina Fey • NBC
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Non-Fiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Seattle • CNN
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Non-Fiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Lagos • CNN
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chapelle: Equanimity • Netflix
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Series • Series Body of Work • National Geographic
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race •10s Across The Board • VH1
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Host: RuPaul • VH1
Outstanding Variety Special
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC