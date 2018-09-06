Sarah Silverman Updates Her Old Pal Jimmy Kimmel on Her Dating Life

Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime friend and ex Sarah Silverman paid him another visit on his late-night show last night. As is always the case when she stops by for a chat, Silverman made sure to remind the audience that, as she puts it, “awkward is our comfort zone.” When Kimmel asks her what’s been going on with her dating life lately, Silverman says, “I’m waiting for this tryst with you to be over,” referring to Kimmel’s marriage to Molly McNearney. “It’s not fair! She gets new woke Jimmy — I had Man Show Jimmy!”

Later, Kimmel asks Silverman about her breakup with Michael Sheen, and she explains that they’re still close friends. “I’m good at separating that. I can’t even imagine you as a sexual being anymore,” she tells Kimmel. “You’re handsome, you look gorgeous, you look like a model. You’re doing your beard on what, a two?” “We have the same setting,” Kimmel responds. “It’s one of the things we have in common.”

Check out some more clips from the interview below: