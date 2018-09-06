"…we’re far from the shallow now." | #AStarIsBorn pic.twitter.com/b0pC7ROSQA — A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie) September 6, 2018

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, premiered to great reviews at the Venice Film Festival. So great, in fact, that Vulture already has it marked down as an early favorite for Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Picture in our preliminary Oscar preview analysis! (And news of Cooper’s hands-on approach to Gaga’s look for the film has already traveled far and wide.) So as you prepare for the transcendent experience of watching Ally and Jackson Maine fall in love with each other, enjoy this brief clip of the two sharing an intimate moment of song in a supermarket parking lot. A Star Is Born arrives in theaters on October 5.