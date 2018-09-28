Taron Egerton Is Looking Fly As Elton John in Rocketman First Look

Hello! Photo: Paramount Pictures

Taron Egerton has strapped on his boots and messy wig and he’s ready to fly. Paramount has released the first image from Rocket Man, in which Egerton plays a young Elton John in the run-up to the release of Honky Château, his breakthrough 1972 album. Egerton will strut and sing as Elton (he sang before in, uh, Sing) with Jamie Bell as his music partner Bernie Taupin and Bryce Dallas Howard as his mother (there’ll presumably be a lot of flashbacks). Dexter Fletcher, who directed Egerton in Eddie the Eagle and replaced Bryan Singer on Bohemian Rhapsody, is directing the film, which Paramount promises will be an “uncensored human story.” The studio will release a trailer for the movie on Monday, when we’ll get to see if it really is going to live up to that promise.

