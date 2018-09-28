Hello, Betty Buckley! See a First Look at the Hello, Dolly! National Tour

Dolly, not-so alone in the moonlight… Photo: Julieta Cervantes

Amid the grim news of this week, at least there’s the comfort that Betty Buckley will soon be descending staircases across the country. Vulture is here to gift you with the first photo of the Broadway star and Cats Tony winner in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! On the tour, Buckley dons the feathered hats previously worn by Bette Midler (who won a Tony), Bernadette Peters, and Donna Murphy in the the Jerry Zaks–directed production, which won Best Revival in 2017. The rest of the tour’s cast includes Lewis J. Stadlen (Horace Vandergelder), Nic Rouleau (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (Irene Molloy), Jess LeProtto (Barnaby Tucker), Kristen Hahn (Minnie Fay), Garett Hawe (Ambrose Kemper), Morgan Kirner (Ermengarde), and Jessica Sheridan (Ernestina). Buckley begins performances in Cleveland on September 30, with future stops in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and other cities. That’s a lot of ground to cover, but luckily the production does come with its own train.