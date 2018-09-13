Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Teaser: Teen Angst With a Side of Spell Casting

Sabrina Spellman’s Super Satanic 16 gets spooky and skeletal in the first teaser for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka stars as the half-witch, half-mortal teen, who’s blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, as someone gives a breathy rendition of “Happy Birthday” in this teaser. There’s plenty of spell casting and pentagrams abound, making Sabrina a far cry from Shipka’s star-making role as Sally Draper on Mad Men. “Sometimes you need an icon to play an icon,” showrunner and Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre‑Sacasa told Vulture. Netflix says that Sabrina’s tone is closer to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist than the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom. Stream it October 26.

