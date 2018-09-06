The Anna And The Apocalypse Trailer Brings You Zombie Musical Holiday Cheer

Yes, it’s a great time for horror movies. There are high-quality art house films and critically praised blockbusters and zeitgeist capturing social thrillers. But you know what we aren’t talking about enough? The steady annual arrival of really good Christmas horror movies. Over the past few years we’ve seen the arrival of movies like Krampus and Better Watch Out and A Christmas Horror Story, and now we’re getting Anna and the Apocalypse. It’s a holiday horror musical about a high school girl who confronts the zombie takeover of her town with weaponized novelty candy canes and a heaping helping of song and dance. You can join the undead chorus line in theaters starting November 30.