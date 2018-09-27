Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

If you need a salve for your soul, Sony Pictures has delivered a well-timed look at their upcoming film You Are My Friend. With a red cardigan on and a book in hand, seeing Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers may very well send you tumbling into an uncanny valley of emotions. But right now, looking at the familiar face of Hanks and seeing it merge seamlessly into the conjured memory of watching Mr. Rogers and hearing him sing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is the sort of escape into fiction we could all use. You Are My Friend focuses on the specific period of time in which writer Tom Junod profiled Rogers for Esquire magazine in 1998, and the connection the two developed during that interview process.