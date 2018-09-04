Selena Gomez Is ‘So Happy,’ Thanks for Asking

Everything’s fine. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

While you’ve been stabbing that voodoo doll of your ex and their new fiancée, Selena Gomez has never been better. In her new Elle profile, the singer talks about how everything in her life is just peachy and let us count the ways: First of all, with regard to her love life and most worldly possessions (see: her mansions), she’s “majorly downsized, in a very good way” because she’s “going back to simplicity.” Go on. “It’s not me saying, ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt,’” she says. “It’s me saying, ‘I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place.’” For further evidence of her newfound minimalism, there’s a song on her forthcoming album about taking “1,460 days” (ahem, four years) to rid herself of an unnamed man (not that one) and “clean my slate,” which she is “relaxed” as ever playing back. She now claims to live a “peaceful” life, unbothered by outside drama. “Right now I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can’t handle my emotions, like I used to. It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good.” (She has also wisely deleted all social media from her phone.)

What led to all this zen, you ask? Well there’s her new day job, volunteering five days a week at anti-sex trafficking organization A21 (a far less self-serving breakup fix than, say, sculpting). There’s also what sounds a lot like an intervention: “Gomez says that earlier this year, she sat down with some ‘amazing women who were very close in my life. It was kind of a rough moment. And I just had all of them there, encouraging me, and it was one of those moments that you imagine when you’re a young girl and you go talk to your aunts and your mom and you’re like, This is what’s going on in my life.”