Seth Meyers and His Brother Josh Are Making a Show at NBC

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

The Meyers brothers are a thing and they are making a show together, Deadline reports. Late Night’s Seth Meyers last worked with his brother Josh as a writer and voice actor on the Hulu animated original The Awesomes, which Seth created with his producing partner Michael Shoemaker. Now, the two brothers, along with Shoemaker, Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, have sold a new show to NBC called The Exceptional. Josh Meyers is set to star in the series as Justin, a self-obsessed condo resident who “stumbles into” becoming the president of his co-op’s board. The series will be executive produced by Seth, and follow Justin’s presidency as he deals with “the personal problems of the condo’s diverse residents — an endeavor that offers both hilarious challenges and surprising benefits.”