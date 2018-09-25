Seth Meyers Blows Up Brett Kavanaugh’s Virgin Defense

Tuesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers tackled Fox News’s Brett Kavanaugh interview head on with their ‘Couple Things’ segment, which actually included four things in total, but hey, who’s counting? (Me. I am counting.) Meyers points out that it’s completely weird to deny sexual assault allegations on a network that’s own president had to resign amid numerous sexual misconduct allegations. And also, claiming virginity as the reason you couldn’t have assaulted someone no longer works in a post-Spotlight America. Finally, a trigger warning: there is a joke about hurting a dog.

Related